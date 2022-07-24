Trump addresses supporters at Turning Point USA conference

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump will address supporters Saturday evening at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

Trump’s speech, set to begin around 7p.m. ET, follows a Friday evening rally he held in Arizona to show support for Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

In a call with top Turning Point USA activists on Friday, Trump touted what he said is a quickly growing GOP, and teased a “barn burner” speech planned for Saturday night.

TRUMP TOUTS GROWING GOP IN CALL WITH TPUSA ACTIVISTS, SAYS HISPANICS ‘CASCADING’ INTO REPUBLICAN PARTY

“We’re growing like you’ve never seen,” Trump told a group of slightly more than two-dozen TPUSA college chapter presidents and vice presidents, many from swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

DESANTIS LIGHTS INTO BIDEN DURING TPUSA SPEECH AMID RAMPANT 2024 SPECULATION

“I was watching something – a preview that was so important, it had to do with Hispanics and the Hispanic population,” Trump said. “And they’re literally cascading into the Republican Party. And people have really never thought that was possible. But it’s possible because they’re entrepreneurial, they’re great people.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s appearance at the annual event comes after several other prominent Republicans – including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – addressed the crowd of young attendees.

This year’s conference in Tampa marks TPUSA’s eighth Student Action Summit. Prior to the event, TPUSA promised “an amazing celebration of self-expression, self-reliance and self-acceptance.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this article.

Fox Nation is a sponsor of the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.