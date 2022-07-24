World

Trump addresses supporters at Turning Point USA conference

By Ev Richard
0

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump will address supporters Saturday evening at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

Trump’s speech, set to begin around 7p.m. ET, follows a Friday evening rally he held in Arizona to show support for Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

In a call with top Turning Point USA activists on Friday, Trump touted what he said is a quickly growing GOP, and teased a “barn burner” speech planned for Saturday night.

TRUMP TOUTS GROWING GOP IN CALL WITH TPUSA ACTIVISTS, SAYS HISPANICS ‘CASCADING’ INTO REPUBLICAN PARTY

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“We’re growing like you’ve never seen,” Trump told a group of slightly more than two-dozen TPUSA college chapter presidents and vice presidents, many from swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

DESANTIS LIGHTS INTO BIDEN DURING TPUSA SPEECH AMID RAMPANT 2024 SPECULATION

“I was watching something – a preview that was so important, it had to do with Hispanics and the Hispanic population,” Trump said. “And they’re literally cascading into the Republican Party. And people have really never thought that was possible. But it’s possible because they’re entrepreneurial, they’re great people.”

Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, US, on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, US, on Friday, July 22, 2022.
(Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s appearance at the annual event comes after several other prominent Republicans – including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – addressed the crowd of young attendees.

This year’s conference in Tampa marks TPUSA’s eighth Student Action Summit. Prior to the event, TPUSA promised “an amazing celebration of self-expression, self-reliance and self-acceptance.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this article.

Fox Nation is a sponsor of the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

Read original article here

Denial of responsibility! Verve Times is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – [email protected]. The content will be deleted within 24 hours.

Ev Richard 48484 posts 0 comments

#1 Verve Times bestselling author EV Richard loves to dispel the myth that smart women don’t read (or write) romance, and if you watch reruns of the game show The Weakest Link you might just catch her winning the $80,000 jackpot. She displayed a decided lack of knowledge about baseball, country music, and plush toys, but she is proud to say that she aced all things British and literary, answered all of her history and geography questions correctly, and knew that there was a Da Vinci long before there was a code.

Leave a comment
Hello,