SIMMONS SAYS: Late Flyers own Ed Snider would not have tolerated Provorov’s defiant act

Article content Long before there were slogans like “Hockey is For Everyone,” Ed Snider, owner of the Philadelphia Flyers, was way ahead of his time.

Article content The late Snider believed in inclusion and opportunity. He believed in hockey and what it could mean and build for those who had never been exposed to the game. Snider wanted to educate young people, many from areas in and around his city, who wouldn’t know the game, couldn’t afford the game, and were eligible for the programs that Snider Hockey provided for the youth in Jersey and Pennsylvania long before the NHL decided to foster more inclusive relationships and work for social change.

Article content Snider passed away in April of 2016, almost seven years ago, after building one of the great American franchises in NHL history, and after building a social-hockey outreach program of consequence. And this week, had he still been alive and in charge and of sound mind, you can bet defenceman Ivan Provorov would not have skipped the warmups in Philadelphia on the night the Flyers were honouring the LGBTQ+ community on Pride Night.

Article content Provorov wouldn’t have dared crossing Snider, for religious beliefs or any other kind of beliefs, on a matter that meant so much to the owner. The Flyers, back then, never would never have allowed such a singular unnecessary act. THIS AND THAT Yes, that was Auston Matthews looking like the Hart Trophy winner on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets, scoring twice, with a game-high seven shots on goal, absolutely dominating. Maybe the first time he has been that dominant all season long … When Connor McDavid won the Hart in 2021, he received all 100 first-place votes available. If voting was done today for the Hart, and 100 was the number, he would receive the 100 votes again. What he’s doing right now, and the style in which he’s doing it, has never been done before … If I was filling out a Hart Trophy ballot today, I know McDavid would be my first choice. It’s finding a second, third or fourth choice that might be difficult. I would probably vote for Patrice Bergeron or David Pastrnak second and we’ll figure the rest out later on … If Linus Ullmark started more games for Boston, he might be due some MVP votes … McDavid leads the NHL in great goals scored this season. Would William Nylander be second on the list? … I like Jim Rutherford a lot. I like Bruce Boudreau a lot. I don’t like what Rutherford has been doing with Boudreau all season long in Vancouver … A proposal ahead of the NHL trade deadline: TNT, the network, trades Rick Tocchet from their hockey panel to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Boudreau. Both sides might end up happy with that, eventually. Except for Boudreau short term, who has been a dead man walking in Vancouver almost all of this season … A question re: Tocchet: How good an NHL coach is he? There is honest debate around those in the game about this. He was a terrific assistant in Pittsburgh under Mike Sullivan. He had lousy rosters in Tampa with the Lightning and in Arizona with the Coyotes. We will find out in Vancouver, the toughest market he will have worked in, what kind of coach he really is … Mitch Marner was voted first-team all-star at right-wing each of the past two seasons. Good as he has been this season, not sure he would get the nod ahead of Nikita Kucherov, Pastrnak, Mikko Rantanen, or his teammate, Nylander.

Article content HEAR AND THERE Connor Hellebuyck soon will pass Gerry Cheevers and Tim Thomas in NHL games started, having already passed Ken Dryden and Mike Palmateer … The records show that the late Bob Johnson only coached one Stanley Cup champion. The records are true but not necessarily accurate in context. Badger Bob all but built the Calgary team that won the Cup in 1989 and passed away before the second Pittsburgh Stanley Cup in 1992 … There is no McDavid equivalent in the NBA today. Maybe Shohei Ohtani in baseball or Patrick Mahomes in the NFL. When Wayne Gretzky was at his best, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two best players in the NBA. Michael Jordan didn’t win an NBA title until 1991 or an MVP until 1988. Gretzky won his last Stanley Cup in ’88, so greatness wise he and Jordan were never really league to league, head to head. Bird was the MVP from 1984-1986 — Gretzky won in all those years. … In total, Gretzky won the Hart trophy nine times in 10 years from 1980 to 1989. In that same period of time, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Bird, Magic, and Jordan all won MVP awards in the NBA … The first Eastern Conference player to pull out of the NHL All-Star Game — and someone will — should be replaced by Sasha Barkov of the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are playing host to the game and should have Barkov, one of the top players in franchise history, represented … The all-star goaltenders for the Pacific Division are Logan Thompson and Stuart Skinner. Keep that program, it may be a collector’s item one day … Do you remember that Rutherford, the Hall of Fame GM, played 13 seasons of goal in the NHL? … If Scott Rolen gets elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, he will become the 11th person who suited up for the Blue Jays to be so fortunate. The others: Phil Niekro, Paul Molitor, Roberto Alomar, Jack Morris, Ricky Henderson, Roy Halladay, Frank Thomas, Fred McGriff, Bobby Cox, and Dave Winfield. Pat Gillick, who didn’t suit up on the field, is also in the Hall. Rolen played 203 games for the Blue Jays and was traded to Cincinnati for Edwin Encarnacion, who wound up playing 999 games for Toronto and also played a role in the free-agent signing of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. … I didn’t vote for either Alex Rodriguez or Manny Ramirez on my Hall of Fame ballot. Will be curious to see how these great players/hitters/cheaters will do come Tuesday. On the cheating scale, also, will be fascinating to see how many first ballot votes Carlos Beltran, he of the Houston Astros scandal, gets in his first time eligible … Construction and renovation at the Rogers Centre means the Blue Jays will start the big league season with 10 straight road games. Odd start to the season beginning with games in St. Louis and Kansas City.

Article content SCENE AND HEARD Just about anyone can win the NHL’s Western Conference — it’s that close and not that top-heavy. Basically, that means at least 10 teams will be trying to upgrade rosters as the trade deadline approaches. The competition for available talent is going to be fierce and the price expensive … The same thing is going to happen in a much stronger Eastern Conference. If a player of quality is available, you can bet Boston, Toronto, Tampa Bay, New York, Carolina and New Jersey will all be aggressively pursuing … The only NBA players outscoring Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season: Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Right behind SGA in scoring: Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Damian Lillard. That’s heady company to be around … LeBron is 261 points — or about nine games way from being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Abdul-Jabbar currently leads with 38,387 points. In 20 seasons, James has averaged just above 20 points once, above 25 points a game 16 different times, and three times above 30 points per game. SGA is scoring at 30.6 points a game this campaign … Pretty sure Tom Brady won’t be back in Tampa next season. I think I’d rather hear him in a broadcast booth than watch him deteriorate at age 46 on the playing field … This is NHL talk at its finest: Kasperi Kapanen’s undisclosed injury will not require surgery, according to Penguins coach Mike Sullivan … How tough is the PGA Tour? Canadian Corey Conners shot 69-66-68-and-a final round 65 at the Sony Open and still finished way back, six strokes off the lead … I wouldn’t fire Brandon Staley as coach of the Los Angeles Chargers this year. I would have fired him last year.

Article content AND ANOTHER THING Serge Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks are parting ways in mid-season. The best place for Serge now — probably the Food Network … Reasons to love the New York Giants. They’re part us. Brian Daboll, the head coach, maybe the coach of the year in the NFL, is born in Welland, Paul Beeston’s hometown. Longtime front executive Kevin Abrams is a Toronto guy. Director of pro scouting Chris Rossetti used to play quarterback at St. Mike’s, Mississauga of the OVFL and the University of Guelph … I worry that a CFL team is going to pay way too much money for quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who may not be worth way-too-much-money anymore … Wonder if Henry Burris, the CFL Hall of Famer, now on the coaching staff of the Jacksonville Jaguars, had anything to do with the signing of Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke? … Some things make no sense to me — like how is it that goaltender Robin Lehner, with career earnings of more than $30 million, is bankrupt with debts beyond $50 million? … Which reminds me a little of Bobby Hull, who once told me the best way to become a millionaire was to start with $2 million … If the AFC title game is played next week in Atlanta, as a neutral site alternative, they’ve already sold more than 50,000 tickets for a game that might not happen there … If I could change just one CFL rule, I would not award a single point on any missed field goal. If I could change a second rule, it would be the alter the no-yards calls on punt returns. I would keep the five-yard zone allowing the punt returner to catch the ball. I would get rid of the five-yard zone once the ball hits the ground and bounces … Born this date, two artists of note, Sam Cooke and Mike Bossy … Happy birthday to Serge Savard (77), Hakeem Olajuwon (60), Guy Fieri (55), Dillon Brooks (27), Tully Blanchard (69), Josh Ho-Sang (27), Doug Weight (52), Jonathan Quick (37), Dany Heatley (42), Honky Tonk Man (70) and Russell Gage (27) … And, hey, whatever became of Sheldon Souray?

Article content [email protected]

twitter.com/simmonssteve STARS NOT ALWAYS OUT IN THE NBA

The NBA has a problem it needs to fix and doesn’t seem to know how to fix it. The other night in Cleveland, the Golden State Warriors posted a lineup that didn’t include their four best players, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. That’s like showing up to see the Beatles in concert, only someone else is filling in for John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Never mind that the players left on Golden State found a way to beat the Cavaliers, that really isn’t the point. The buying public, who gets ripped off enough with extra fees and taxes and the nonsense from Ticketmaster or other such organizations, is paying good money to watch the best basketball players in the world.

Article content In many markets, you are paying premium pricing to watch teams such as Golden State, who have some of the biggest names in basketball. But there is no premium refund when a coach such as Steve Kerr — or anyone else for that matter — decides this will be the night he gives his best players a rest — the kind of rest you would never give your lineup at home. This isn’t really done in other big-league sports. On the odd night in a long season, you might find a big-league ballplayer or a hockey player sat out. Maybe one. Maybe once. But not like this, en masse. You find that in the NFL for pre-season games where starters barely play or the final week of the season when starters are rested to get ready for the playoffs. If the NBA wants to rest players or use load management to alter their lineups from night to night, that’s one thing. But to sit out your stars in tandem is insulting to fans and the paying public. The NBA needs to find a way to stop this practice. You’re buying a product at good dollars. You should expect to get what you pay for.

Article content IS ANDREESCU A ONE-HIT WONDER? TIME WILL TELL

Bianca Andreescu managed the incredible and the impossible in winning the U.S. Open almost four years ago and the longer it goes between victories of consequence for the Canadian tennis star, the more it seems she was a one-shot wonder. And what a shot that was — the Open victory in 2019 over Serena Williams. Andreescu has dealt with injuries and personal issues and COVID-19 since winning the Open and that’s not in any way to be discounted. But since her life-changing victory — and her Canadian tennis-changing victory — she has played in eight Grand Slam tournaments, losing twice in the first round, losing four times in the second round, and never making it beyond the Round of 16.

Article content Tennis players are judged at the highest level by what they do in major tournaments. That made Andreescu’s win in New York all the more impressive four years ago. But this week, she quietly exited at the Australian Open, keeping her string of Grand Slam difficulties in place. When you watch Andreescu, she looks at times like she should contend at the highest level of the women’s tour. She is still powerful. She is still emotional and competitive. But too often she seems erratic and in need of the kind of focus players of the highest level require. Andreescu will be known forever for being the first Canadian to win a singles title at a Grand Slam tournament. Was she a one-year, one-hit wonder? Only she will be able to answer that. She’s still just 22 years old. There is time to find what has apparently been lost. Check out our sports section for the latest news and analysis. Care for a wager? Head to our sports betting section for news and odds.

