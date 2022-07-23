Preorder Google’s Pixel 6A and get Pixel Buds A-Series for free

Welcome to the weekend. This week was a deal drought relative to last week’s Prime Day-filled coverage, but there are still some cool, limited-time offers that are worth highlighting. For one, Google flipped on preorders for the Pixel 6A phone and the Pixel Buds Pro after a long wait since their announcement at Google I/O 2022. And for people who want the Pixel 6A, placing a preorder at Amazon or Best Buy will get you a complementary set of Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds that normally cost $100 alone.

Allison Johnson published a review of the Pixel 6A on Thursday, and it seems like it was worth the wait. While it has a 6.1-inch OLED screen that’s both smaller (some may prefer this) and slower in terms of refresh rate (60Hz vs. 90Hz) than the Pixel 6, it has the same Tensor processor. So, at least it should be able to keep up in terms of speedy performance. As for the Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds that come free with this deal, they don’t have active noise cancellation or wireless charging — both of which are present in the Pixel Buds Pro — but they sound wonderful considering they’re a freebie. Read our review of the Buds A-Series.



Google Pixel 6A includes Pixel Buds A-Series If you preorder the Pixel 6A for $449, you’ll get a complementary set of Pixel Buds A-Series. The phone releases on July 28th, so be on the lookout for your delivery on or after that date.

While we’re on the topic of Google’s hot, new tech (at least, before the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch arrive this fall), Wellbots is offering Verge readers a small, but welcome $15 discount on the Pixel Buds Pro. Normally $199.99, using the code VERGE15 at checkout will let you checkout for less.

We’re still hard at work on our review of the Pixel Buds Pro, but they seem to have a pretty comprehensive set of features, including wireless charging, active noise cancellation, and more. Plus, they’ll be getting this cool device-switching trick. We can’t recommend them yet since we haven’t finished testing, but it’s at least worth hopping on this deal if you’re curious.



Google Pixel Buds Pro Google’s Pixel Buds Pro offer active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, wireless charging, and other high-end features that we’ve come to expect in premium wireless earbuds. Use the code VERGE15 at Wellbots to save $15.

Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

My biggest complaint against the new Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop was its price, not its excellent performance. At $1,999, it already wasn’t the most expensive option out there, but $1,599 turns it into an incredible deal. This is at Walmart, and it ropes in the Intel-based configuration.

In terms of specs, it includes a 16-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, one of Intel’s speedy 12th-Gen Core i7 processors, Nvidia’s RTX 3070 graphics chip, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. I think you’ll have a hard time finding a faster gaming laptop with current specs at this price. Read my review for a deeper dive into its performance, design, and more.



Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (2022) The Legion 5 Pro packs a 16-inch IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Inside, it features Intel’s Core i7-12700H processor and Nvidia’s RTX 3070.

A few extra weekend deals: