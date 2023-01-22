World

Palghar Hospital Ransacked, Doctor Attacked Over Medical Bill Dispute; 9 Arrested

By Ev Richard
Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 11:16 IST

The issue of medical bill of a patient was the immediate provocation for the attack, officials said (Representational Image: Canva)

Around 20 to 25 people barged into the hospital located in Boisar area, attacked the doctors and damaged the medical facility, district Superintendent of Police (rural) Balasaheb Patil told reporters on Saturday.

A hospital head was grievously injured after a group of people allegedly attacked him and vandalised the medical facility in Maharashtra’s Palghar district following a dispute over the bill of a patient, police said.

The incident took place on Friday following which nine persons were arrested, they said.

The issue of medical bill of a patient was the immediate provocation for the attack, he said.

The hospital’s chief, Dr Swapnil Shinde, was grievously injured and admitted to a hospital in Vapi town of neighbouring Gujarat, Patil said.

Dr Shinde while talking to reporters claimed that functionaries of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have been seeking a reduction in the hospital bills of patients. “We oblige but they never pay the bills,” he further claimed.

Nine persons were arrested in connection with the incident and offences were registered against them under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Medicare Service, Persons and Medicare Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act, Patil said.

He said they have assured protection to the doctors after their delegation which met him on Saturday.

