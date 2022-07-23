Meghalaya police find 400 liquor bottles, 500 condoms, crossbows in brothel allegedly run by politician; 73 arrested

Bernard M Marak blamed CM Conrad Sangma for the move. (Photo: ANI)

West Garo Hills district’s Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh has alleged the police have busted a brothel allegedly run by Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak in Tura. He said Rimpu Bagan, a farmhouse owned by the militant-turned-politician, was raided after a tip-off after which six minors — four boys and two girls — were rescued. He said the premise was being used as a brothel.



“We have rescued six minors — four boys and two girls — who were found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan, run by Bernard N Marak and his accomplices as a brothel, for the purpose of prostitution,” Singh was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.



The children were handed over to the authorities.



The police said in the raid they found 27 vehicles, eight two-wheelers, 400 liquor bottles, over 500 unused condoms, and crossbows. They have arrested over 70 people. The farmhouse has 30 rooms.



It is suspected to be the place where a girl was sexually assaulted, and a case was filed in that regard in February, he said. The relatives of the girl traced her to Rimpu Bagan, he said.



“It was ascertained that the minor was sexually assaulted multiple times over one week, and a case was registered under IPC sections 366A (procuration of minor girl), 376 (punishment for rape) and sections of the POCSO Act,” Singh added.



The officer said the rape victim had told the court that she and her friend were taken to Rimpu Bagan where the accused hired a room and raped them multiple times.

The officer said they had been getting several complaints about the illegal activities taking place at the farmhouse.



Police said they found many young men and women without clothes at the premises. All 68 of them have been arrested, along with the staff of the property.



Police said the leader has been evading arrest. He, in a statement, blamed CM Conrad Sangma for the raid.

“The CM is getting desperate as he knows he is losing his South Tura seat to the BJP. The raid at my farmhouse is a desperate attempt by him to malign my image and a political vendetta,” he claimed.



The BJP is a part of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, led by Sangma’s NPP.



With inputs from PTI