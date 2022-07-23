Joan Fontaine and Olivia de Havilland’s vicious sibling rivalry—‘savage wrestling matches’ | Films | Entertainment

Joan Fontaine, who plays the lead in tonight’s thriller film Suspicion on BBC Two, was the younger sister of Olivia de Havilland by just 15 months. Like any sisters they found themselves feuding as children but their rivalry would span their entire careers and only truly ended when the pair died.

The duo would climb to fame in the Golden age of Hollywood, breaking records as they did.

Over half a century after they first made an appearance in Hollywood, and to this day, the pair still holds the record for being the only sisters to have both won lead acting awards.

De Havilland won a total of two Oscars for Best Actress in a Leading Role while Fontaine won her only Oscar in 1942.

The actresses grew up sharing a childhood bedroom where their rivalry would start as Fontaine felt de Havilland was unfairly favoured by their mother.

In an interview with People in 1978, Fontaine shared that de Havilland used to terrify her when they were younger with dramatic readings of the Bible’s crucifixion story.

Fontaine’s memoir would also describe physical confrontations between the two leading ladies, including “savage wrestling matches”.

