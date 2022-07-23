Entertainment

Dame Maggie Smith’s fortune explored as wealth skyrocketed by more than £2m in last year | Films | Entertainment

By Craig Fedirighi
0

The globally-renowned actress has been acting for 64 years, giving her plenty of time to garner her multi-million-pound fortune. Tonight, Dame Margaret — also known as Maggie — appears in the 1993 rendition of The Secret Garden.

She is estimated to be worth $20million (£16million) by Celebrity Net Worth. 

The incredible fortune has been earned across more than 60 films, 70 plays and even some television series, but last year turned out to be one of her most profitable yet. 

The 87-year-old actress is still going strong, presenting her acting prowess to multiple generations. 

In 2021, the Daily Mail reported that Dame Maggie earned more than £2.3million, making it one of the most successful years of her career. 

The star’s most recent film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, is the second instalment of the spin-off feature films based on the ITV series. 

1642876

She started her career on stage at the age of 17, first in the West End and later on Broadway, dabbling in television in-between. 

She shot to international fame as the witty Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film franchise, alongside blossoming child actor Daniel Radcliffe. 

While older generations already knew Dame Maggie for her countless iconic roles, many note how she was able to reintroduce herself to the younger generation, spreading her influence and increasing the star power behind her name. 

Television series Downton Abbey would keep Dame Maggie’s name at the forefront of audience’s minds in the 2010’s.

DONT MISS: 

According to a 2014 interview given to The Daily Telegraph, she allegedly called her Harry Potter pay cheque “her pension”. 

In the same interview she noted that since the death of her second husband it had been lonely for her to come home after filming. 

She shared that the grief does not go away, “it just gets different”. 

The Secret Garden airs on Channel 5 at 5:30pm today. 

Read original article here

Denial of responsibility! Verve Times is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – [email protected]. The content will be deleted within 24 hours.

Craig Fedirighi 32868 posts 0 comments

Craig Fedirighi writes books, which, considering where you’re reading this, makes perfect sense. He’s best known for writing science fiction, including the Verve Times bestseller, which won the Award for Best Novel. He also writes non-fiction, on subjects ranging from personal finance to astronomy to film, was the Creative Consultant for the Stargate: television series. He enjoys pie, as should all right thinking people.

Leave a comment
Hello,